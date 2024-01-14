Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Gambling.com Group worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 101,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.38 million, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

