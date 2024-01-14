GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GGN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

