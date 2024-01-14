General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 587,123 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 152.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,123 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 1.37% of SIGA Technologies worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SIGA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 250,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.