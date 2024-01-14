General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.11. 1,011,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,931. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $244.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

