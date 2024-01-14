General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 223,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,208. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.92.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

