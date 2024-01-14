General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,600 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Angi by 1,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Angi by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 960,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1,453.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 802,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 534,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.