General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $105.06. 6,680,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

