GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

TSE GFL opened at C$43.77 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.2700116 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

