Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.47 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Further Reading

