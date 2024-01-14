Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOODO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.