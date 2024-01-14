Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOODO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

