Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LANDP opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

