Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 540 shares traded.
Global Acquisitions Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
About Global Acquisitions
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
