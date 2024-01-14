Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.26. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

Global Acquisitions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

About Global Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.