Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

GPN traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,479. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

