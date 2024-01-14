Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

