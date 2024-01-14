Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWRS

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 52.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 64.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Water Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.