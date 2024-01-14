Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

QRMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

