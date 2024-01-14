Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Globe Life by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

