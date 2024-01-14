Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASML traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $713.22. 580,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,386. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $705.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.63. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.