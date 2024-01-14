Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,563 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,468,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

GBDC opened at $15.24 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

