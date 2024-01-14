Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $32.21. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 1,561 shares traded.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.