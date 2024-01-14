H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.13. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of H2O Innovation to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins lowered shares of H2O Innovation to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of H2O Innovation to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

