Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,353,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 873,910 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

