Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 238 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

