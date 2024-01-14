Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 261 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

