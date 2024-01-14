Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,549 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $12,344,940. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $86.05 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

