Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

