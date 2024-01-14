Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

