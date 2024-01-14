Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 52.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,313. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.