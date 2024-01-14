Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $98,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $156.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

