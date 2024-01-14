Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 414 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

