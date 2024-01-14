Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

PBR stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

