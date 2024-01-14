Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,615 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $729.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $681.11 and a 200-day moving average of $607.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $734.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

