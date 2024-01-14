Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,086 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

