Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 330 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

