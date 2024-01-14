Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

