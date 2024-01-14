Head to Head Analysis: Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) vs. Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -182.05% -83.52% Nevro -24.22% -33.99% -17.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 1 10 2 0 2.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nevro has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 184.31 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Nevro $406.36 million 1.64 $3.00 million ($2.86) -6.43

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Summary

Nevro beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

