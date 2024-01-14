Head to Head Comparison: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woori Financial Group and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lloyds Banking Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Woori Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus price target of $90.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3,856.14%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

1.8% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Woori Financial Group pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Woori Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 13.38% 8.66% 0.59% Lloyds Banking Group 20.61% 11.48% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $13.59 billion 0.53 $2.53 billion $8.86 3.24 Lloyds Banking Group $7.19 billion 5.04 $6.75 billion $0.39 5.85

Lloyds Banking Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Woori Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related solutions. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other service. Additionally, the company offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and trust management, trustee, and custodian service. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

