Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $50.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00024013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,649,003,053 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,649,003,052.526287 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0810359 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $64,297,792.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

