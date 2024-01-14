Hedera Price Hits $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $53.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00084741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,649,003,053 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,649,003,052.526287 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0810359 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $64,297,792.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

