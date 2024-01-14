Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $2.98. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 77,244 shares trading hands.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
