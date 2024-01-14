Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,089 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 123.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,477,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

