IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get IBEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

Institutional Trading of IBEX

IBEX Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 214,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 225.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 130,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IBEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. IBEX has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.