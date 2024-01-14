IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IBEX
Institutional Trading of IBEX
IBEX Stock Performance
IBEX opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. IBEX has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $31.40.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IBEX
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.