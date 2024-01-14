Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,208,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

