iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 513,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 199,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.