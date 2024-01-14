Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.130- EPS.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

