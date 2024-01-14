ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,973,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 163,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

