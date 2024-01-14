Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.94. Inogen shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 605,849 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Inogen Stock Down 4.9 %

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of Inogen by 225.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

