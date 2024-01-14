Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $186.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

