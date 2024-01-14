Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,587,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

