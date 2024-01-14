International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.18.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

